Event highlights addiction recovery services and work still to be done

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hundreds of people lined the Interstate Bridge on Labor Day, holding hands and reciting the Serenity prayer in the annual Hands Across the Bridge event.

Recovering alcoholics and addicts along with people who love them joined together to highlight the important work being done to support them to destigmatize addiction — plus highlight the work still to be done.

Those who spoke with KOIN 6 News shared how these services are so important in their journey to stay sober.

Aspyn Erickson, a recovery mentor with 4th Dimension Recovery Center. September 4, 2023 (KOIN)

“No one in my family is in recovery and I’m the first person,” said Aspyn Erickson, a recovery mentor with 4th Dimension Recovery Center in Clackamas County. “I really want to continue breaking that chain of addiction in my family and show them that it’s possible, even if that means I got to go first.”

Local non-profit Hands Across the Bridge hosted two events on Labor Day — at the Jantzen Beach Holiday Inn and at Esther Short Park. The event offered guest speakers, Narcan training and a music festival.

Many organizations offered different services to help people on their journey to recovery. Events like this make them feel they’re not alone.

“I found a community and that community accepted me and lifted me up and like they say, loved you. Tell you could love yourself. They love me, too. I couldn’t love myself,” said Candice Altman, a peer mentor at 4D Recovery. “And now I get to pass that on to other people.”

A national survey on drug use and health found about 75% of people that seek addiction treatment are successful.

Hundreds gathered on the Interstate Bridge for the Hands Across the Bridge event, September 4, 2023 (KOIN)

4D Recovery Executive Director Tony Vezina said he wants “voters to know that, you know, despite some of the failings of the intervention of medicine, (Measure) 110, these services are incredibly important and they’re helping, you know, hundreds and hundreds of people get clean and sober.”

Vezina has been in recovery for 11 years.

“Recovery’s real. Hope is real,” he said. “I believe that Oregon has the right people working on the issue that we’re going to get it right.”