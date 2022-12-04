PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Around the holidays blood banks and hospitals see a sharp decline in blood donations. This past January saw one of the worst nationwide blood shortages in more than a decade.

When there is a national shortage in the blood supply there is often a local shortage, as well. While the shortages have not yet reached the low levels from early 2022, the Red Cross reminds everyone that it’s important to keep blood donations top of mind.

“The need is always constant with blood,” said Dawn Johnson, the interim communications director for the Red Cross Cascades Region. “One in seven hospital patients will need a blood transfusion.”

The Red Cross annual Galaxy Blood Drive is coming up December 17 in Portland. Those with O-negative blood type are especially encouraged to participate because that blood type can help anyone.