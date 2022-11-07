PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With flu season ramping up, the American Red Cross is urging Oregonians to donate blood, in hopes of avoiding a shortage as the holiday season nears.

The organization is looking for both blood and platelet donations. The Red Cross said it’s worried that many donors will come down with colds or other seasonal illnesses as the CDC expects the flu to spread heavily this winter.

Those wanting to donate can schedule an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting the Red Cross website or calling 1-800-733-2767.

The Red Cross reminds donors that they don’t have to wait to donate after receiving a flu shot.

The Red Cross is offering small prizes to those that donate in the month of November up until Dec. 15. Those who donate blood or platelets from Nov. 1 to 22 will receive a $10 e-gift card to a chosen merchant. Donations made over the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 23 to 27 will land donors a Red Cross knit beanie. And finally, those donating from Nov. 28 to Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email.