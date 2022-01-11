Red Cross, OHSU calls on donors amid national blood crisis

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials are calling on blood donors amid a “dangerously low blood supply” that’s posing a danger to patients across the nation.

At 10:30 a.m. Tuesday spokespeople from the American Red Cross and OHSU are speaking on the blood shortage, along with calling on those who are eligible to donate.

“It’s a dire situation,” said the Red Cross Cascades Region. “Our inventory is truly at crisis levels.”

Blood supply levels are so low, the non-profit said doctors are being forced to choose who gets blood transfusions.

Nearly 10% less people have donated blood over the course of the pandemic, while there’s been a staggering 62% decline in blood drives at schools and college campuses, according to Red Cross.

“Winter weather across the country and the recent surge of COVID-19 cases are compounding the already-dire situation facing the blood supply,” said Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director for the Red Cross. “Please, if you are eligible, make an appointment to give blood or platelets in the days and weeks ahead to ensure no patient is forced to wait for critical care.”

Those able and willing to donate are urged to make their appointments in advance at RedCrossBlood.org/Give.

In addition to blood donations, Red Cross is looking for more volunteers to help during blood drives and the collection process.To volunteer visit redcross.org/volunteertoday.