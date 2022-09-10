Marion County Fire District No. 1 is helping battle a brush fire in Salem, Oregon on Friday, September 9, 2022. (Courtesy: MCFD No. 1)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There are several shelters set up for Oregon residents under Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuation orders for wildfires burning across the state.

Red Cross Cascades Region has set up shelters for those impacted by the Milo McIver State Park Fire, the Vitae Springs Road Fire, the Cedar Creek Fire and the Van Meter Fire.

The Milo McIver State Park Fire in Estacada started late Friday night and resulted in multiple Level 3 and 2 evacuation notices.

Those impacted by the Milo McIver State Park Fire can go to Clackamas Community College’s Randall Hall, Yellow #2 Parking Lot at 19600 Molalla Ave, Oregon City, OR 97405.

The Vitae Springs Road Fire in Salem started late Friday afternoon and has also resulted in multiple Level 3 and 2 evacuation notices.

Those impacted by the fire can go to Judson Middle School at 4512 Jones Rd SE, Salem, OR 97302.

Meanwhile, Level 3 evacuation notices have been expanded for the Cedar Creek Fire in the Cascades to include the towns of Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie, along with the unincorporated areas surrounding them.

Those impacted by the fire can go to Lane Events Center at 796 W 13th Ave in Eugene, OR 97402.

The Van Meter Fire in Klamath County has resulted in Level 3 “GO NOW” evacuations.

Those who are under evacuation orders can go to the Klamath County Fairgrounds at 3531 S 6th St., Klamath Falls, OR 97603.

These shelters are separate from the community resource centers set up by counties and utility companies during the ongoing power shutoffs across the state.