PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 17-year-old Redmond High School student died of a suspected drowning at Steelhead Falls, west of Crooked River Ranch, on Saturday, according to authorities.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jason Pollock stated in a press release that the teen became caught in the swift undertow of the falls while swimming in the Deschutes River at about 2:18 p.m. Bystanders attempted to rescue the victim before authorities arrived on scene, authorities said. However, they were unable to reach the victim due to the fast-moving current created by the falls.

“Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and made their way to the falls, which is about a half mile hike on an uneven, steep and narrow trail,” Pollock said. “When Crooked River Ranch Fire and Rescue reached the falls [at approximately 2:33 p.m.], they were able to confirm a 17-year-old male was underwater beneath the falls.”

Steelhead Falls. (Bureau of Land Management.)

Deschutes County Search and Rescue, a swift-water rescue team, the Deschutes County Dive Team and the Bend Fire Technical Rescue Team also responded to the scene. After an hours-long search, divers located the victim’s body underwater, roughly 40 yards downriver of the falls at approximately 6:46 p.m.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the friends and family,” Pollock said.