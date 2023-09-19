Linn County officials say Curtis Nitschelm was rescued by Search and Rescue crews on Sept. 19 , 2023. (Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

Curtis Nitschelm, 64, was taken to the hospital via Life Flight helicopter.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Redmond man was rescued Tuesday after falling ill and being unable to move while on a hunting trip on the Pacific Crest Trail, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday around 9:45 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team (SAR) responded to a man suffering a “medical emergency” near South Cinder Peak in the Mount Jefferson Wilderness.

Authorities received a report that Curtis Nitschelm, 64, had been camping in the area and needed rescue.

Members of the SAR team responded to the Cabot Lake Trailhead in Jefferson County, which is the closest access point to where Nitschelm was located in Linn County.

SAR crews hiked through the night to get to Nitschelm, who was still experiencing severe symptoms when they arrived, authorities said.

At approximately 11 p.m., a Life Flight Air Ambulance responded but was unable to land, so SAR personnel began caring for Nitschelm until a Coast Guard helicopter was able to respond and hoist him into the helicopter at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Nitschelm was flown to the Redmond Municipal Airport, and from there was transported to a hospital by ambulance, officials said.