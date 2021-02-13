Snow, ice shuts down major transit routes in Portland metro

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The winter storm of snow and ice pummeling Oregon and southwest Washington closed I-84 Friday night and ODOT said it will be re-opened “only when it is safe to do so.”

Early Saturday morning, TriMet announced that all MAX and bus service has been canceled until further notice due to the weather conditions. Streets in Portland were closed because of icy conditions and chains are required in certain spots.

The Washington Department of Transportation said their top priority is monitoring what they call “the triangle” — I-5, I-205 and SR-14 through the Vancouver area. Friday night, SR-14 was closed in both directions from milepost 19 near Evergreen Boulevard to milepost 65 near Hood River Bridge Road.

The public transit service in Clark County, C-TRAN, said Friday night many of its routes were being detoured or on modified snow routes.

Check for service alerts on C-TRAN’s website or on their Twitter for updates throughout the day.

As of Saturday morning, there were many delays and cancellations in both arrivals and departures at Portland International Airport.

On FlightView, a list of arrivals and departures is listed, along with any known delays by airport.

No matter how or where you’re trying to get, it is either difficult or impossible at this time. The best advice: Stay home.

