The announcement comes months after REI said it was closing the Pearl location in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Beaverton location of an old Bed Bath and Beyond is headed outdoors as Pacific Northwest company REI Co-op just announced they will be opening a new store that will feature “the largest gear and apparel assortment in the state.”

The store will be located at 2780 SW Cedar Hills Boulevard at Walker Center where a Bed Bath and Beyond store just closed its doors.

According to REI Co-op, the new store will be over 39,000 square feet and feature a full-service bike shop and a ski and snowboard shop.

The store is set to open in spring 2024. The Beaverton location announcement comes after REI said in April a decision had been made to close its Pearl District store in Portland in early 2024.

Other REI stores are in Bend, Eugene, Clackamas, Hillsboro, Tualatin, Salem-Keizer and Medford.

“Earlier this year we shared an update with our members that REI was taking a long-term approach to determine how best to serve them and the broader outdoor community,” Bob Cagle, REI regional director, said in a statement. “Once open, REI Beaverton will be conveniently located in the middle of the metropolitan area and complement our stores in Hillsboro, Tualatin and Clackamas. We look forward to continuing to be a resource to our 303,000 members and partnering with nonprofits doing incredible work to protect natural places and create belonging.”