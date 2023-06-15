According to a company spokesperson, the new store will be located in the Clackamas Town Center

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s another REI store coming to Clackamas in the late summer, but this one will sell used outdoor apparel and gear from the brand instead of new products.

Outdoor retailer REI Co-op announced the impending launch of its first Oregon Re/Supply store on Wednesday afternoon.

REI’s Re/Supply locations are meant to provide a more sustainable, affordable alternative to shopping from the brand by offering customers lightly-used products at discounted prices.

“As a member-owned co-op, we have a responsibility to preserve the long-term health of the planet,” REI Regional Director Bob Cagle said. “Our Re/Supply offering reimagines the lifecycle of outdoor products and helps keep gear where it belongs — out on trails, waterways and other natural places.”

Cagle added that the new location will further contribute to the popularity of the Re/Supply program that many Oregonians already use. REI reports that there are more than 303,000 active members for the program in the Portland area.

According to a company spokesperson, the new store will be 16,113 square feet and located in the Clackamas Town Center, just a few steps away from the other REI shop that’s been operating in the mall since 2007.

The store’s inventory will change regularly as REI stocks it with items that customers have either returned or traded in.

The new Clackamas location will be the company’s ninth retail shop in Oregon.

However, the news of its opening comes just months after the company announced the closure of its Pearl District REI store in Portland — citing safety concerns and that the company had outgrown the space. The Portland store will close in early 2024.

REI Clackamas Re/Supply is slated to open in late August of this year.

Manhattan Beach, Calif., was the first city to welcome the used products store back in 2020. The company says its investment in the Re/Supply stores and programs will help the brand fulfill its goal to “de-couple business growth from carbon impact” by 2030.

“Buying used instead of new typically avoids carbon emissions of 50% or more based on REI’s estimate of preparing used gear for sale versus making new gear,” REI said.