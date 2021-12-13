Relief workers from Oregon head to tornado-ravaged Kentucky

At least 74 people in Kentucky alone were killed by the tornadoes

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The devastation caused by tornadoes that ripped through 5 states in the Midwest and South killed scores of people. Relief workers from around the country are going to those locations to provide aid in a variety of ways.

On Tuesday morning, 4 members of the Cascade Relief Team from Portland will head to Kentucky to provide whatever help they can. Organizer Marc Brooks spoke with KOIN 6 News about what they intend to do once they touch down in Nashville, about 2 hours from the center of the destruction in Mayfield.

Cody Walker, left, Marc Brooks are part of the Cascade Relief Team that will leave Oregon to help the tornado victims in Kentucky, December 13, 2021 (Marc Brooks)

“We’re going to start out by just getting the lay of the land and see what’s needed,” he said. “We’ve got suppliers we’ve been in touch with, such as Lowe’s who has been helpful in the past and they’ll be helping us again. We’ve got Fido Pet Food out of Oregon who wants to send food. So we can be there for the delivery of that coordinate that and get that where it needs to go.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday at least 74 had died in his state alone.

Brooks said 2 of his team members are certified heavy operators.

The Cascade Relief Team started after the Labor Day Wildfires in 2020.