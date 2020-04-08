Remains in Linn County: White woman, wavy hair

Human remains were found in rural, rugged Linn County on April 3, 2020 (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains found in a rugged, rural spot in Linn County were from a white woman who was between 30 and 50 when she died.

The woman also had short, wavy brown hair, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Her remains were found Friday about 13 miles east of Sweet Home after a tip brought deputies to the scene.

Human remains found in rural spot of Linn County

The caller led deputies to the area on US Forest Service Road 417 around 1:30 p.m. Friday. Investigators along with Search and Rescue units worked that area through Sunday night. The area is about 5 miles up Gordon Road, 13 miles east of Sweet Home.

Authorities continue to investigate the death. Neither a positive identification nor a cause of death have yet been determined, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Colin Pyle at 541.967.3950