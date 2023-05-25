The body of Kristin Smith was found in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood in February.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The remains of a missing 22-year-old Gresham woman were found in a Portland neighborhood, police announced Thursday.

The body of Kristin Smith was found in a wooded area near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street in the Pleasant Valley neighborhood on Feb. 19, according to PPB. She was reported missing on Dec. 22, 2022.

Searches by Multnomah County Search and Rescue and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office were conducted in the subsequent months to attempt to find additional evidence.

Smith’s family has been notified of her death and the death investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov or call 503-823-0433, or Detective Kristina Coffey at Kristina.Coffey@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-1081.