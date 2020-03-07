PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Last year, KOIN 6 asked its viewers to nominate the remarkable women in their lives as part of a nationwide search for Nexstar’s Remarkable Women 2020 initiative — and the viewers didn’t disappoint.

It was hard whittling it down to four finalists, who were selected by our judges for their impact on community, family and self-achievement, but we’re excited to reveal KOIN 6’s pick for Remarkable Women 2020: Joan Dalton of Woodburn, Oregon.

Dalton, who was recognized for her work at Project Pooch, says it’s “getting more and more exciting” after learning she was KOIN 6’s Remarkable Woman pick for the finalist round.

She will head to New York City in mid-March for a special taping of The Mel Robbins Show, which will reveal the winner of Nexstar’s 2020 Woman of the Year Award.