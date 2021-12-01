Rent assistance apps due Wednesday while 11,000 risk eviction

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deadline to apply for rental assistance in Oregon is set for midnight Wednesday.

Officials said more than 11,000 Oregon households are at risk of eviction. The reason for halting the acceptance of these applications is massive backlog, according to the state.

Sybil Hebb with the Oregon Law Center said their clients however, are desperate for more time.

“Our clients are so concerned and scared that fear is the overwhelming or the comes to mind,” said Hebb. “People don’t know where to turn. They don’t know how they’re going to ensure that their kids have a roof over their heads in the coming days, weeks. And they’re desperate to find a way to protect themselves from eviction.”

Multifamily Northwest, a group that represents landlords, is frustrated with the state’s slow delivery of emergency assistance.



“The state has refused to accept any accountability for the mismanagement of this program and we simply cannot support a special session that will delay disbursement,” the group said in a statement to KOIN 6 in part. “The state needs to hold up their end of the deal and cut the checks to Oregonians in need”