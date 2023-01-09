PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Newly sworn-in US Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer said she is optimistic about collaboration with Oregon Democrats in Congress.

Chavez-DeRemer, the former Happy Valley mayor who now represents Oregon’s 5th District, is the second Republican in the state’s congressional delegation. The other is Cliff Bentz in Oregon’s 2nd District.

Her swearing-in was delayed by the drama surrounding the selection of Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House. She became an official congressional member in the early hours of Saturday.

“I want to do the good work of Oregonians, so I’ll be talking to them and working with them as much as they want to work with me and I think that’s going to be important,” she told KOIN 6 News on Monday.

“Some of the things that we have to address in Oregon are the homelessness crisis that we’re seeing. I know our governor is focused on that and I know that our legislature, they were sworn in today, I want to give a shoutout to all of Oregon’s legislature — congratulations on your swearing in and I look forward to working with you all on some of the real issues that are facing Oregonians and that’s the high cost of living and the homelessness crisis that’s out of control.”

Bipartisan coordination will be required in the US House because the Democrats still control the US Senate.