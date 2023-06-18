PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On the eve of a planned 5-day strike by nurses, officials with Providence Portland said are ready and able to take care of patients at their facilities.

At 5:30 a.m. Monday, about 1800 Oregon nurses are expected to go on strike out of Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence Home Health and Hospice, the Oregon Nurses Association said Friday.

Providence leaders told KOIN 6 News the hospital will remain open and staffed while they reassign other employees and bring in traveling nurses, but those going on strike say there will still be a noticeable difference.

On Sunday, Providence officials told KOIN 6 News they’re prepared to continue patient care during the strike.

“We do have a replacement workforce, poised and ready to go that will step in to take care of the patients that are at Providence Portland, Seaside, Home and Hospice,” said Jennifer Gentry, the Chief Nursing Officer for Providence’s Central Division.

A sign at a rally held by the Oregon Nurses Association for Providence nurses, June 16, 2023 (KOIN)

The two sides have been negotiating a new contract for months. The main issues include pay and working conditions – such as relief workers for when nurses go on a break so that nurses will no longer have to double up their patient load.

Better health care, vacation and sick time are also part of the contract negotiations.

Providence Portland ER nurse Richard Botterill told KOIN 6 News earlier in the week the big question is how to retain and recruit staff. “Our nurses are leaving, going elsewhere and saying, ‘Don’t go there.'”

Providence administrators told KOIN 6 News they have offered double-digit wage hikes to Providence Portland nurses as well as other incentives.

Earlier this week, they said the strike will likely affect operations. However, administrators say Providence will not negotiate while the strike is underway.

Once the strike ends, Gentry said, “we’re looking forward to getting back to the table and continuing negotiations for a contract.”

Though Providence said they are ready to continue operations this week, they’re asking people to wait a bit longer or head to another hospital for care during the strike because of the potential for much longer wait times.