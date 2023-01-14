For sale sign hanging in front of house (Getty photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new report shows that many retired individuals are choosing to leave Oregon in favor of cheaper, or potentially warmer, locales.

The report by Hire A Helper compiled U.S. Census data to track how many retired people moved to, and left each state.

Not surprisingly, the sunny beaches of Florida attracted the most newcomers, with just under 12% of moving retirees setting their eyes on the Sunshine State.

Oregon however fell at the complete opposite end of the spectrum, with just under 10% of moving retirees leaving the state.

According to the report, 12% of retirees said their reason for moving was due to housing costs, which is the highest it has been since 2014.

A report from late 2022 found that Oregon was among the top 5 most expensive states to buy a house in.

The 2021 Hire A Helper study didn’t have Oregon in the Top 10 places retirees were leaving.