Report of animal neglect: 14 animals dead, 8 seized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Monday morning, officials found 14 animals deceased and removed eight from the property following reports of animal neglect near Scio.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office received information of animal neglect on Shimanek Bridge Drive, east of Scio. Deputies had been collecting information for nearly a week until they had enough to get a search warrant to enter the area and remove any neglected animals.

According to officials, the cows were in varying degrees of neglect and some had even died. There were several animals neglected for quite some time. Some were unable to stand without assistance, while they stood among animal carcasses.

Cows seized near Scio following reports of animal neglect. (Linn County Sheriff’s Office)

There were 14 animals found dead, including 11 cows, two chickens and one dog. The sheriff’s office said they seized six cows and two dogs, but one of the cows did not make it through the night.

A veterinarian is working with deputies to help get the animals on a healthier path, said officials.

The owner, Lynette McConnell was arrested on 20 counts of Animal Neglect in the First Degree and was transported to Linn County Jail.