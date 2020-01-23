Report: Oregon 16th ‘most dangerous’ state in U.S.

Roseburg, Portland and Medford round out the top three most dangerous cities in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Of the 50 states in the nation, Oregon ranks as the 16th-most dangerous, according to a new report compiled by Lawnstarter.

Analysts used recent FBI data to weigh crimes against a city’s population to establish a “Danger Index” for each state. The crimes featured in the data include arson, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, car theft, murder, rape and robbery.

Roseburg led the pack of Oregon cities with a crime index of 102.56 and a crime rate of 5.27. Its property and larceny crimes were particularly hefty compared to the national average; 59.82 (Roseburg) vs. 25.26 (U.S.) and 49.05 (Roseburg) vs. 18.61 (U.S.) respectively.

Portland, the state’s second-most dangerous city, also had substantially higher property and larceny crimes than the U.S. average; 54.60 and 37.29 respectively.

(from lawnstarter.com)

West Linn ranked as Oregon’s safest city. The Clackamas County suburb holds a murder rate of zero and a property crime rate just one-third of the national average.