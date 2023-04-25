PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose City appears to be one of the top moving destinations for renters in the country, according to the nationwide apartment search website RentCafe.

“Renting is now the new buying as high home prices and the spring season bring out more renters looking for apartments,” RentCafe said.

In its April rental activity report, the website used four factors to determine the most popular cities for apartment renters: availability of apartments, listing views, apartments saved as favorites and saved personalized searches.

Based on these key metrics, RentCafe found that Atlanta, Kansas City, Mo., Albuquerque, N.M., Detroit and Manhattan, N.Y., were the most in-demand rental cities.

A few spots down at No. 17, Portland was listed among the most desired U.S. cities for rentals — after Chicago and before Raleigh, N.C.

Just last year, the Rose City was also named among the top metro areas with new apartment construction. RentCafe reported that nearly 8,500 rentals were added to the market in 2022.

According to the latest rental activity data, Portland dropped seven spots from the overall rankings compiled this time in March.

But on the West Coast, Portland took the No. 4 spot for popular renting destinations.

Other trending cities in the region were Albuquerque, N.M., Denver and Phoenix, Ariz., with Phoenix previously being named a hot landing spot for people moving outside of Portland.

Portland had the highest ranking out of all Pacific Northwest destinations, trumping cities like Seattle, Vancouver, Tacoma and Spokane.

Salem was the last PNW city to make the list, at No. 149 out of the 150 most populated cities.