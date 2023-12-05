PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Looking for love in Portland? According to a new study that ranked the Rose City within the top places for singles, the search shouldn’t be too hard.

Tuesday morning, personal finance platform WalletHub shared its annual report on the most dating-friendly cities in the U.S. The website ranked 182 of the country’s most populated metro areas across three main categories: economics, fun and recreation, and dating opportunities.

Based on WalletHub’s findings, Seattle, Las Vegas, Denver, Atlanta and Austin, Texas were the best cities for singles throughout 2023.

In last year’s report, Portland was placed at No. 5 overall. Although the city dropped a few spots this year, it still performed well with a No. 10 ranking.

Portland received a score of 59.56 points out of 100. The city ranked at No. 13 in the “dating opportunities” category, which considers multiple metrics — including Google searches for dating app Tinder.

Jennifer Blankl, a relationship and marriage coach based in Portland, told KOIN 6 that more single residents have turned to dating apps in recent years. However, she said this increase has come with dispersed user engagement.

“This can make it even trickier for many to get in front of good, quality candidates,” Blankl wrote. “The key is to put in the effort if you’re serious about dating. Have a solid profile with photos that reflect your true, authentic self and help you stand out. Mix online dating with getting out there in person and putting yourself in a position to meet like-minded people.”

According to WalletHub, there’s plenty of room to do that in Portland. The city was listed at No. 15 in the “fun and recreation” category that looks at restaurants per capita, the number of attractions, the presence of music festivals, and more.

At No. 170 out of 182 cities, Portland ranked worst in the “economics” category. This category focuses on restaurant-meal costs, the average price for two movie tickets, and haircut costs.

The only other Oregon destination featured on WalletHub’s list was Salem, which secured the 54th place overall. However, the city nabbed the top spot for gender balance among singles.

The bottom five cities for dating-friendliness were Pearl City, Hawaii, Glendale, Calif., Brownsville, Texas, Warwick, R.I., and Columbia, Md. in the final spot.

But WalletHub’s new study may not affect most single Americans. In 2022, a Pew Research Survey revealed that 57% of singles aren’t interested in pursuing committed or casual romantic relationships.

“Date yourself as well, and never stop learning about what you most want and need in a love partner,” Blankl added.