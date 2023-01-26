PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a state that is known for its rainy weather and plentiful streams of water, it may come as a surprise to learn that many Oregonians are facing a water insecurity, according to a new report from the Secretary of State’s Office.

The findings from the report reveal there are systemic issues limiting state officials from protecting water access for a number of communities. The report noted that Oregon is not adequately prepared to deal with climate change, the allocation of surface and groundwater, or the presence of contaminants. With that, auditors warn more communities will likely face water insecurity in the coming years.

“Not only are many families in Oregon dealing with water insecurity today, many more are at high-risk of becoming water insecure in the very near future,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “What’s shocking about this report is it shows that we don’t have a plan to address the problem. So today, I am offering the Oregon Legislature and Governor Kotek a road map to create a statewide plan to address water security in Oregon.”

Although Oregon has made some improvements in water planning and data collection, auditors say the necessary resources and guidance aren’t available. Further, auditors allege current policies may even prevent the state from closing these gaps to ensure access to water to all Oregonians.

Considering this, Fagan is calling on state leaders to rework the water governance model to focus on protecting water security and ensuring it fits residents’ needs.

Auditors recommend the following changes be made to avoid a potential water “crisis.”