Reports: Blazers trade CJ McCollum to Pelicans

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Trail Blazers are gaining a handful of players after trading CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans, according to reports.

Sources tell ESPN the Blazers will be adding Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander and Didi Louzada to their roster. Meanwhile, CJ McCollum, Larry Nance and Tony Snell will reportedly join the Pelicans.

The Athletic has only reported three players are being traded for Rip City’s star guard.

McCollum has played for the Blazers since 2013 when his NBA career first began.

On Friday, the Blazers announced the team would be trading forwards Norman Powell and Robert Covington with the Los Angeles Clippers.