Republican state Rep. Bill Post to resign Nov. 30

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Republican state Rep. Bill Post will resign from his seat Nov. 30, his office announced in a press release Tuesday.

The legislator, who announced he would not seek reelection in 2022 after moving to Nevada in September, represents House District 25, encompassing Newberg, St. Paul and Keizer.

His current term would have expired in January 2023.

Post said he didn’t announce an intent to resign immediately after relocating because he misunderstood residency requirements at the time.

“After further discussions with an elections attorney and talking it over with my wife, it appears

that the best action I can take for my district and my family is to resign before my term is over

and give my successor a chance to serve during the 2022 Short Legislative Session,” he said in the press release.

Post was first elected to Oregon’s House District 25 in 2014.