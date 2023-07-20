PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – On July 17, search and rescue teams began looking for a 21-year-old climber who had disappeared at North Sister after falling down a slope near the mountain’s summit. His body was found three days later.

On Thursday morning, a helicopter flying in the area spotted Joel Tranby, but crewmembers said reaching him by foot in the loose and steep rocky terrain would be impossible. Rescue teams are consulting expert climbers to determine whether a safe recovery is possible.

Tranby, a Bend resident, fell between 300-500 feet just after 12 p.m. on Monday. His girlfriend called the Lane County Sheriff’s Department to report that he was severely injured, but that she couldn’t see or reach him.

By the time rescue teams arrived, Tranby had stopped verbally responding. Deputies say they believed he had fallen into “a very steep ravine that is made up of extremely unstable large boulders.”

Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, “We are saddened by this loss of life and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.”

