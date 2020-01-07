Residents jump to safety after heater ignites Christmas tree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents were getting ready to jump out a second-story window just as police arrived at the scene of an apartment fire.

The blaze began around 1:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning on South River Street in Newberg. When Newberg Dundee police arrived at the burning apartment, officers caught one resident who jumped from the window and then drove a patrol car to the window for the others to jump onto. Thankfully, all occupants were evacuated without any injuries.

The fire was determined to be caused by a baseboard heater that ignited a Christmas tree. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said this is a good reminder for everyone to recycle your tree as they dry out quickly. They also advise ensuring there are no combustibles within at least 3 feet of any heating device.

The damage from the blaze was enough to displace the tenets. Red Cross will assist them with temporary housing and other needs.

