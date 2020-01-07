Residents jump to safety after heater ignites Christmas tree

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents were getting ready to jump out a second-story window just as police arrived at the scene of an apartment fire.
The blaze began around 1:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning on South River Street in Newberg. When Newberg Dundee police arrived at the burning apartment, officers caught one resident who jumped from the window and then drove a patrol car to the window for the others to jump onto. Thankfully, all occupants were evacuated without any injuries.
The fire was determined to be caused by a baseboard heater that ignited a Christmas tree. Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said this is a good reminder for everyone to recycle your tree as they dry out quickly. They also advise ensuring there are no combustibles within at least 3 feet of any heating device.
The damage from the blaze was enough to displace the tenets. Red Cross will assist them with temporary housing and other needs.
KOIN 6 News will continue to follow this story.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.