PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Residents in Oregon are being alerted about the potential for power outages later this week as officials warn about expected critical fire danger on Friday and Saturday.

Fire danger is expected to rise on Friday, Sept. 9, starting around mid-day as winds from the northeast ramp up across the region. Some in Oregon and Southwest Washington will be living in areas covered by a red flag warning, while others will be under a fire weather watch, as of Wednesday afternoon.

Portland General Electric and Pacific Power alerted their customers to the likelihood of power shutoffs as a result of the increased fire danger.

Pacific Power says about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties could face a power outage as a result of the winds, specifically in the following areas: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City, and Glide east along the Umpqua Highway.

Meanwhile, Portland General Electric says it is “likely” they will be shutting off power for at least one area of Portland in the West Hills on Friday and Saturday. In a Wednesday press release, the company said it will only resort to this power shutoff if absolutely necessary.

“If you have a medical need for electricity, make a plan now in case of power outages,” Multnomah County officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are advised to make a plan, which includes making a list of emergency contacts, preparing an outage kit, making sure batteries are fully charged or have a generator, having a back-up for extended outages and having a transportation plan in case you need to leave home.

Items in an outage kit should include a battery-operated light, emergency medical supplies, equipment and assistive devices with your contact information, ice packs and an ice chest for medication, fresh batteries and power banks, food and water for up to 72 hours, according to Multnomah County officials, who also remind residents to not forget about their pets.