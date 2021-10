PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon’s restaurant industry is expected to give an update this morning on the winter outlook.

Restauranteurs are worried about outdoor dining, as it becomes limited during the cooler months.

Nearly 2,600 restaurants are out in the cold after applying for federal relief.

Jason Brandt, the president and CEO of the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association joined AM Extra to discuss the impact winter weather will have on restaurants.