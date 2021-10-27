Restaurants apply for RRF, nearly half unable to secure relief

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning, restaurant owners and operators gathered at Mama Bird in Portland for a meeting to prepare for the winter season as many have not secured federal relief.

The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association held the meeting to discuss what restaurants can expect in the coming weeks as optimism in the restaurant industry dwindles as winter nears.

This press conference began at 9:30 a.m.

According to officials, outdoor dining accounts for 20% of the daily sales for many restaurants. However, many operators are concerned the weather could impact those sales as there will be little demand for outdoor dining.

The Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association will share data on how the local industry is doing and what challenges lie ahead, specifically for those who have not received Restaurant Revitalization Fund relief from the federal government.

Jason Brandy, President and CEO for the Oregon Restaurant & Lodging Association said “all 4,930 eligible Restaurant Revitalization Fund applicants followed the regulations implemented by our state government over the course of the past 20 months.” Despite this, financial relief has only been secured by 2,337 restaurant businesses, leaving nearly 2,600 businesses without relief that will directly assist in their long-term survival.

“We must not forget that time and time again during both 2020 and 2021, local restaurants in Oregon were forced to close their doors in the interest of public health,” said Brandt. “Our federal government and Oregon’s federal elected leaders must correct this wrong.”