Restaurants glad to return to High Risk ahead of Mother’s Day

The Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association says Mother's Day is the busiest day of the year for restaurants

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 15 counties will return to the “High Risk” category starting Friday — meaning indoor dining, gyms, and movie theaters can resume business once again.

This news came exactly one week after restaurants were told they had to shut down. Although they will be limited to 25% capacity, this is welcome news for restaurants in those 15 counties — especially with Mother’s Day around the corner.

Mother’s Day is the busiest day of the year for restaurants, according to the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association. They say many will have to place last-minute supply orders and re-arrange staffing plans. Some restaurants have told KOIN 6 that with this announcement, they will be able to rehire a few people immediately.

David Louie runs Huber’s Café on Southwest Third Avenue in Portland — the city’s oldest restaurant and bar. He tells us he wasn’t expecting the governor’s announcement, but it’s welcome news.

Louie says his restaurant should have a steady crowd for Mother’s Day and isn’t too worried about the last preparations.

“It’s a steady day, it’s not like some restaurants that just have a line out the door,” he said. “It’s just a nice steady day — it’s a good day, definitely.”

Louie says Huber’s wouldn’t have been able to survive the pandemic without receiving a significant amount of Paycheck Protection Program money from the federal government. In a press conference on Friday, Gov. Brown said $20 million in relief funds is now available for businesses impacted by the restrictions.

“Economic relief is something I can do as your governor to help Oregonians impacted by this fourth surge,” she said.

Before the return to High Risk was announced, the Oregon Restaurant and Lodging Association and more than 80 county commissioners wrote a letter to the governor, asking her to reconsider the state’s approach to virus mitigation. They say the virus is taking a grave toll on local economies.

The governor then made the switch after finding that state metrics show Oregon’s seven-day average increase for hospitalized COVID patients has dropped below 15% — so the state no longer qualifies for Extreme Risk restrictions. About half of the state’s population has received one vaccine dose and just 30% are fully vaccinated. Counties outside of the Portland metro area have seen a drop in vaccine demand.

Brown recently expressed some optimism, saying that if the pace of vaccinations continues, she plans to lift restrictions by the end of June.

“Cases will fall and vaccine levels will be high enough that with basic preventive measure the virus cannot grow,” Dr. Peter Graven, Lead Data Scientist, Business Intelligence unit, Oregon Health & Science University said.