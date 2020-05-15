Live Now
Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Oregon retail stores allowed to reopen under strict guidelines

Oregon

There are specific guidelines the shops must follow

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though some Oregon counties still have a ways to go to reopen — most retail businesses can resume service today under strict guidelines.

The state is lifting the retail ban starting Friday, regardless of whether the counties they’re in were approved for Phase 1 of reopening.​ Any retail store can reopen, including furniture stores and boutique — but only if they’re not in a mall and they follow the new COVID-19 health guidelines.​

Specific guidance for retail stores
31 Oregon counties approved for May 15 reopening

Those safety measures include requiring employees to wear face masks which the business must provide. They will also need to limit the number of customers, posting clear signs listing COVID-19 symptoms while encouraging physical distancing. They also are required to frequently sanitize high traffic areas.​

Retail stores that are in outdoor and indoor shopping centers will have to open on a county-by-county basis.​

According to the Portland Business Association, several retail shops are planning on reopening — and they’re anxious to do so. ​

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss