Oregon retail stores allowed to reopen under strict guidelines

There are specific guidelines the shops must follow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Even though some Oregon counties still have a ways to go to reopen — most retail businesses can resume service today under strict guidelines.

The state is lifting the retail ban starting Friday, regardless of whether the counties they’re in were approved for Phase 1 of reopening.​ Any retail store can reopen, including furniture stores and boutique — but only if they’re not in a mall and they follow the new COVID-19 health guidelines.​

Specific guidance for retail stores

Those safety measures include requiring employees to wear face masks which the business must provide. They will also need to limit the number of customers, posting clear signs listing COVID-19 symptoms while encouraging physical distancing. They also are required to frequently sanitize high traffic areas.​

Retail stores that are in outdoor and indoor shopping centers will have to open on a county-by-county basis.​

According to the Portland Business Association, several retail shops are planning on reopening — and they’re anxious to do so. ​