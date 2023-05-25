PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The fire that tore through the press box at Reynolds High School earlier in May is now being investigated as arson and Gresham fire said that there is a reward for information.

According to Gresham Fire & Emergency Services, a $5,000 reward has been made for any information that leads to a conviction.

Authorities say that early on the morning of May 10, the blaze ripped through the upper levels of the three-story building which was being used to store sporting equipment.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call 1-800-452-7888.