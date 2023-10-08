PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An Oregonian who lost his home in 2020 during the Echo Mountain Complex Fire is now helping to raise money for those impacted by the Maui wildfires.

“The Ride for Maui” fundraiser took place Saturday morning in Lincoln County and involved more than 200 people on bikes, lowriders and in cars showing support for the community of Lahaina.

In August, the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history tore through the Hawaiian city.

Organizer Lonnie West says he knows how hard of an experience dealing with the aftermath of a wildfire can be and wanted to do whatever he can to help.

“With the anguish of not being able to be a parent and not being able to protect my children’s home, life was tragic so I feel for all these people in Maui,” West told KOIN 6 News.

The fundraiser raised more than $10,000 on Saturday, which will go directly to the Maui Fire Flood and Disaster Relief group.