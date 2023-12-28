Mini-golf bar Birdie Time Pub is extending its hours for the occasion

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There’s no shame in toasting to the New Year from the comfort of your own home, but if that’s not your vibe for 2024, there are plenty of other ways you can spend your night.

From pickleball parties to rooftop celebrations, here are seven New Year’s Eve events you can attend in Portland.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m.– 1 a.m.

Where: 2700 NE 82nd Ave, Portland, OR 97220

The People’s Courts is hosting a Glam Slam for pickleball enthusiasts. For $35 per player, the new pickleball center is offering open play on all courts throughout the evening. Along with the food and drinks typically served at the venue, attendees will also enjoy a champagne toast once the clock strikes midnight.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Where: 3348 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

The Thinking About You party is returning to Sugar Hill to ring in the New Year. West Coast-based DJs Swervewon, Sworth and Vic will each have their own set at the ‘70s-themed bar. Tickets to the party can be purchased at the door, and prices go up at 10 p.m. that evening.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: 15 NW 4th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

The Hoxton Hotel’s NYE celebration will take place in all three of its bar and restaurant spaces: 2NW5, Lovely Rita and rooftop spot Tope. There will also be three DJs spinning in each space. A $75 ticket to the event includes food for the night and a glass of champagne.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: 115 NW 5th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

For $10 until 5 p.m. and $25 after, Ground Kontrol will allow guests to spend the holiday playing their favorite classic arcade games. The arcade also doubles as a bar. Customers over the age of 21 can purchase game-inspired cocktails like the Princess Peach, Banana Spin Out and Falcon Punch.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 at TBA

Where: 832 N Killingsworth St, Portland, OR 97217

Sad Valley, which just opened over the summer, is honoring the end of its first year in Portland. The death-themed watering hole will have music, “sparkling drink specials” and free entry for party-goers.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. –

Where: 2832 SE Belmont St, Portland, OR 97214

The Belmont neighborhood’s newest Mexican restaurant and bar promises to be the “ultimate destination for an amazing Mexican fiesta!” Tickets to Patroncita’s first NYE celebration are available online for $20, which will cover a live DJ, performances from a mariachi band and a glass of champagne.

When: Sunday, Dec. 31 from 12 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Where: 925 SE Main St, Portland, OR 97214

This could be your first year counting down to midnight while playing mini golf. Birdie Time Pub is extending its hours for NYE, and even if you don’t want to play a game, the sports bar offers food, drinks and is always dog-friendly.