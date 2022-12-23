PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Icy weather continues to hold its grip on the Portland metro area and across the region, causing power outages, fallen trees and crashes.

Road closures are popping up around the area, leading to delays and sometimes cutting off travel altogether. Find a list of closures and crashes that have affected traffic below.

Multnomah County/Hood River County

Interstate 84 is closed from Troutdale to Hood River due to the weather passing through the area. Officials with the Oregon Department of Transportation said there’s “no re-opening in sight” while the winter storm runs its course.

“A dangerous combination of snow, ice and high wind has created conditions unsafe for even the most experienced travelers, and the dangers reach way beyond the Gorge,” ODOT said on Friday.

TripCheck reported just after 4 p.m. that Highway 101 was closed in both directions near the Oregon and Washington border. No details on what specifically led to the closure have been released.

Meanwhile in downtown Portland, flooding on Southwest 1st Street due to a broken water main is leading to traffic delays, which the Portland Water Bureau says could last for several hours.

Highway 99 East near Portland is also closed. According to TripCheck, all lanes were closed at Gertz Road and Columbia Boulevard around 10 a.m. due to utility work after a pole fell.

Several crashes in the areas have authorities reminding people to stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary.

Washington County/Clackamas County

Out in Washington County, Northwest 90th Avenue is closed between Stark Street and Oak Street due to down powerlines.

In Oregon City, Highway 213 is shut down in both directions near Redland Road, TripCheck reported around 4:15 p.m.

A crash rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Wilsonville sent one individual to the hospital around 2 p.m. on Friday, according to Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue.

Earlier in the day, a car was struck by a train in Oregon City after it became stuck on the railroad tracks near 10th Street and Singer Hill. The Clackamas Fire District said that the car became trapped on the tracks at approximately 8 a.m. after the driver failed to make it up the icy hill.

Another family woke up on Friday morning to find a car on its side abandoned in their driveway, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

One family woke up to find a car on its side abandoned in their driveway (WCSO)

Clatsop County

All lanes of Highway 30 were closed three miles east of Astoria as of 10:30 a.m. on Friday. TripCheck reports the closure is due to downed power lines.

After a brief reopening, ODOT says the Astoria-Megler Bridge has closed for the second time on Friday.

“The Astoria-Megler Bridge is CLOSED as of 4:15 p.m.,” ODOT said in a tweet. “High winds are forming ice on the bridge again, making it too dangerous for travel. Sorry for the whiplash, but this is a great example of how quickly conditions can change.”

Astoria-Megler Bridge closed again. Arctic air from the east still transported along the Columbia River all the way out to Astoria. Check Trip Check before you go. @KOINNews #orwx #wawx https://t.co/aFDgB9kkez pic.twitter.com/xAOcDl78rC — NATASHA STENBOCK (@NatashaKOIN6) December 24, 2022

Lane County

A downed tree shut down all lanes of Highway 100 near Corbett on Friday morning, TripCheck says.

Cowlitz County

Cowlitz County crews rescued a truck driver on Friday his semi-truck slid off the road, near milepost 36 Interstate 5 Southbound in Kelso around 1:45 p.m. The driver was uninjured.

KOIN 6 News will continue to update this article with new information throughout the day, but check TripCheck for the latest updates via the link above.