Road closures in place after heavy rain leads to multiple landslides

Oregon

W. Burnside is closed will be closed in both directions from 7-3 p.m. through Sunday

by: KOIN 6 News Staff,

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of landslides around the region are causing problems for drivers.

After a month of what felt like never-ending rain, landslides shut down roads including West Burnside and a portion of the Historic Columbia River Highway. All lanes of W Burnside will be closed at Barnes Road with planned day closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday. Historic Columbia River Highway is also still closed at least through Thursday, pending crew evaluations.

