Road closures in place after heavy rain leads to multiple landslides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A number of landslides around the region are causing problems for drivers.
After a month of what felt like never-ending rain, landslides shut down roads including West Burnside and a portion of the Historic Columbia River Highway. All lanes of W Burnside will be closed at Barnes Road with planned day closures from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sunday. Historic Columbia River Highway is also still closed at least through Thursday, pending crew evaluations.
KOIN 6 News will continue to monitor road conditions.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.