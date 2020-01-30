Road closures in place after heavy rain leads to multiple landslides

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The second day in the Jeremy Christian trial saw eight witnesses take the stand and share disturbing testimony from the day two men lost their lives on a MAX train in 2017. Day 3 in the trial that's expected to last upwards of a month starts Thursday morning in Multnomah County.

Witness testimony began on Wednesday with the man who was waiting on the MAX platform to go to the Rose Festival with his family on May 26, 2017. He ended up holding a child's coat against Micah Fletcher's bleeding neck.