One of the many cars abandoned along Portland roads during a snowstorm, February 25, 2023 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Though the weather in the Portland metro has improved, weather and transportation experts maintain commuters are not yet in the clear.

Many people will return to normal schedules on Monday but drivers and commuters need to check road conditions and closures before heading out.

“Drive with extreme caution, especially on corners and in shady spots because with temperatures in the mid 30s, ice is not melting quickly,” said Michelle Godfrey with the Oregon Department of Transportation. “The road can be very slick even when it appears like it’s very clear.”

More dangerous road conditions are expected ahead of the Monday and Tuesday morning commutes. As crews continue to de-ice and plow snow, drivers are reminded to give the crews space needed to treat the roads safely.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation said they are actively reopening roads but said abandoned vehicles pose a challenge. That’s why they plan to clear them as quickly as possible.

KOIN — Traffic Cameras

“If folks can safely get out, retrieve their vehicles today (Sunday), that would be great,” PBOT’s Hannah Schafer said. “If not, we’re going to be trying to tow as many off the roads as possible heading into this next weather event.”

ODOT — TripCheck

PBOT said they will waive citation fees for cars retrieved before noon Tuesday and urge drivers who can get them off the roads to do so.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.