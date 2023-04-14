PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve all been there, you’re driving down the road, and wham, you’re car suddenly shakes like the Big One has finally hit. No, it’s not an earthquake, it’s a pothole.

Potholes are an incredibly common occurrence that affects drivers everywhere, but how does a pothole get fixed? Well, that’s where you come in.

Potholes are addressed using a complaint-driven system, getting information from the drivers themselves.

Who to contact about potholes depends on what agency maintains the streets, here is a list (in alphabetical order) of how to report potholes to each of the nearby agencies.

Beaverton:

  • Operations Department Phone: 503-526-2220

Gresham:

  • Business hours: 503-618-2626
  • After hours: 503-661-3906
  • Online Form

Multnomah County:

Oregon Department of Transportation:

Portland Bureau of Transportation:

Tigard:

Vancouver:

Washington County:

Washington State Department of Transportation:

More information on how to report potholes can be found on county/city websites.