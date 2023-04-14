PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve all been there, you’re driving down the road, and wham, you’re car suddenly shakes like the Big One has finally hit. No, it’s not an earthquake, it’s a pothole.
Potholes are an incredibly common occurrence that affects drivers everywhere, but how does a pothole get fixed? Well, that’s where you come in.
Potholes are addressed using a complaint-driven system, getting information from the drivers themselves.
Who to contact about potholes depends on what agency maintains the streets, here is a list (in alphabetical order) of how to report potholes to each of the nearby agencies.
Beaverton:
- Operations Department Phone: 503-526-2220
Gresham:
- Business hours: 503-618-2626
- After hours: 503-661-3906
- Online Form
Multnomah County:
- Phone: 503-988-5050
- Service Request App
Oregon Department of Transportation:
- Ask ODOT Phoneline: 1-888-275-6368 and choose option 6
- Ask ODOT Online
Portland Bureau of Transportation:
- Pothole Hotline: 503-823-2867
- 24-hour maintenance line: 503-823-1700
- PDX Reporter Mobile App
Tigard:
- Public Works Department Phone: 503-718-2591
- Public Work Service Request
Vancouver:
Washington County:
- Phone 503-846-7623
- Submit a service request online
Washington State Department of Transportation:
More information on how to report potholes can be found on county/city websites.