Trains, planes, automobiles ground to a halt by storm

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Roads and transit throughout Oregon and southwest Washington continue to be often impassable from the winter storm that dumped snow and ice across the region.

Interstate 84, which was closed Friday night by ODOT because of deteriorating conditions, remains closed at this time. Officials said they would “evaluate the road on Sunday and re-open when safe to do so.”

ODOT said they sent “plows, graders and high-capacity snow blowers” to clear the snow.

TriMet

Though some bus service is restored on select lines, MAX service “isn’t running at this time due to the build-up of ice on the overhead wires, with some tracks iced-over and unplowed as well,” officials said Saturday night.

“We are working to restore service as soon as it safe to do so. We ask riders for their patience and understanding, as this is for their safety and the safety of our employees,” a TriMet spokesperson said.

Down in the Salem-Keizer area, Cherriots announced the suspension of all bus services until Tuesday.

Washington

The Washington Department of Transportation said their top priority is monitoring what they call “the triangle” — I-5, I-205 and SR-14 through the Vancouver area. SR-14 remains closed in both directions from milepost 19 near Evergreen Boulevard to milepost 65 near Hood River Bridge Road.

The public transit service in Clark County, C-TRAN, said Saturday morning all routes 60 and 65 are suspended until further notice while several other routes were being detoured or on modified snow routes.

Check for service alerts on C-TRAN’s website or on their Twitter for updates throughout the day.

As of late Saturday night, there were many delays and cancellations in both arrivals and departures at Portland International Airport.

On FlightView, a list of arrivals and departures is listed, along with any known delays by airport.

No matter how or where you’re trying to get, it is either difficult or impossible at this time. The best advice: Stay home.