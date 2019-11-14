Roof repairs likely caused smell at Tillamook courthouse

There were higher than recommended levels of particulates in the air

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The odd smell that forced officials to close the Tillamook County Courthouse for a week was likely caused by recent roof repairs.

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners said air testing revealed higher than recommended levels of particulates on the top floor of the courthouse.

The particulates can cause eye, nose and throat irritation and respiratory infections.

Officials believe the smell got inside through the HVAC system during recent roofing repairs.

While the smell has dissipated, the particulates are still there. The courthouse will stay closed through Friday, Nov. 15, so they can extensively clean the HVAC system and offices.