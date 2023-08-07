PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A suspect in the disappearance of 49-year-old Kara Taylor from Oregon City was arrested early Monday morning.

According to the Oregon City police, at around 12:30 a.m., they arrested Jamon Peter Fritsch, 47, on a warrant.

Fritsch lived in the same residence as Taylor and reported her missing on July 27 after she was last seen on July 25, authorities said.

On Aug. 5, after executing a warrant at the residence at 221 Jefferson Street and other locations, investigators said they discovered evidence that led them to believe that Taylor had died by homicide.

A warrant was placed on Fritsch and he was arrested at their residence on charges of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter and second-degree abuse of a corpse.

Investigators are still trying to locate Taylor’s remains and ask anyone with information to contact the police.