A Google Street aerial view of the 40000 block of McDowell Creek Drive and the South Santiam River, July 23, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A total of 18 people worked together to rescue a person who flipped off an inflatable water tube in Lebanon, then used a rope rescue to get him over the edge of the South Santiam River bank in Lebanon Saturday afternoon.

The water rescue, in the 40000 block of McDowell Creek Drive, began when bystanders helped the tuber get to the river bank, the Lebanon Fire Department said.

But the tuber could not navigate the river bank’s steep, so rescuers began a low-angle rope rescue, officials said. A stokes stretcher was lowered and used to bring him to over the edge. Once there, medics checked him out and took him to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Of the 18 people who came to the scene, 6 were rescuers — 3 technicians and 3 operations people. The Oregon Department of Forestry Sweet Home Unit helped by using their reconnaissance drone.

Authorities issued a reminder that as the temperatures soar, the Lebanon Fire District has 3 life jacket day loaner stations for use along the South Santiam River.