Rose Festival announces 2022 princess finalists

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Rose Festival has announced the finalists from each high school in the Rose Festival Court.

Following the interviews conducted through Zoom, 15 junior and 25 senior girls are now vying for the 15 princess positions and ultimately, to be crowned queen of the festival.

Students from 4A to 6A schools in the tri-county area who had a GPA of 3.0 or higher and 20 hours of verifiable community service were eligible. The contestants were chosen from Portland Public Schools, Metro East, including Clackamas and East Multnomah counties and Metro West, including Washington County schools.

The winning princesses will be announced on weekdays starting Feb. 28. Each princess will be awarded a $3,500 scholarship.

The 2022 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be chosen on June 10.

Below is a list of the finalists along with the dates for each princess selection:

Metro East and West (Feb. 28)

East

Sofia Corso, Lakeridge High School (SR)

Isabella Ellsworth, Nelson High School (JR)

Taylor Hayes, Oregon City High School (SR)

Mia Kritzer, La Salle Catholic College Prep (SR)

West

Jessa Brame, Tigard High School (SR)

Jenny Duan, Jesuit High School (SR)

Paige Hayward, Beaverton High School (ISB) (SR)

Nina Takahashi, Southridge High School (SR)

Benson Polytechnic High School (March 1)

Reba Booze (JR)

Addison “Addie” Stiles (JR)

Franklin High School (March 2)

Megan Bathurst (SR)

Meleiana “Mel” Kaplan (SR)

Sophia Rosenberger (SR)

Serafina “Fina” Sabatini (JR)

Parkrose High School (March 3)

Kiaralynn “Kiara” Hatton (SR)

Kennedy Phillips (JR)

Draia Shelton (JR)

Amyah Warren (SR)

Lincoln High School (March 7)

Bailey Armstrong (JR)

Veronica “Roni” Wilkerson (SR)

Leodis V. McDaniel High School (March 8)

Stella Jackson (JR)

Central Catholic High School (March 9)

Piper Easton (SR)

Rachelle Hanna (SR)

Kailee Koplan (SR)

St. Mary’s Academy (March 10)

Sonja Cutts (SR)

Paige Kehrli (SR)

Alexandria “Lexi” Leonard-Graham (SR)

David Douglas High School (March 11)

Sophia Day (SR)

Awek De Piok (SR)

Than Truc “Truc” Nhan (SR)

Roosevelt High School (March 14)

O’Lisia Banks (JR)

Maria Mizee (SR)

Jefferson High School (March 15)

Erika Cetina-Huchin (JR)

Jayilee Sloan (SR)

Cleveland High School (March 16)

Eliana Leone (JR)

Zinnia Sirokman (JR)

Claire Yeates (JR)

Ida B. Wells High School (March 17)

Senya “Isata” Scott (SR)

Grant (March 18)

Naima Smith (JR)

Ay’Mehir “Meir” Tucker (JR)