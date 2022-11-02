PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following his arrest Monday, the mayor of Rufus Ore., Dowen Jones, is now facing several charges, including attempted murder.

On Oct. 31, Jones was allegedly driving erratically and pulled off to the side of the road. Witnesses then claim he got out of his vehicle and fired multiple shots from a handgun and a car passing by.

According to court documents filed Wednesday, Jones is being charged with one count of attempted murder and four counts count of attempted assault, one for each of the four people in the car. The Hood River County District Attorney says two children, ages 8 and 5, were in the car, along with two adults.

Jones’s arraignment is set for November 10.

KOIN 6 News reached out to the city of Rufus but was told they had no comment at this time.