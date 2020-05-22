Rule allowing self-serve gasoline in Oregon ends Saturday

by: The Associated Press

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The temporary rule change allowing self-serve gasoline in Oregon amid the coronavirus pandemic will end over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says the rule ends at midnight Saturday. Starting Sunday, attendants will again provide service at gas stations in Oregon where self-service is not allowed. Self-service is allowed in some coastal counties and in eastern and central Oregon.

The rule change was implemented to address worker shortages at gas stations statewide because of COVID-19.

