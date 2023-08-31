PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the fentanyl crisis remains top of mind, local first responders are sharing what to watch out for if you see someone who may be overdosing — and how you can potentially help save their life.

Thursday, Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day to remember those who have died from drug overdoses, while also recognizing the grief that their loved ones go through.

As opioid reversal drugs are becoming more available, knowing how to use them can make all the difference. With continued use nationwide, the fentanyl crisis is apparent across Oregon, especially as it finds its way into other recreational street drugs.

“We’ve seen an increase in fentanyl use in Washington County, but also one of the things we’ve seen as well is that fentanyl is being used in combination with other drugs that people don’t necessarily know about,” Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Lt. Ron Morgan said.

As a result, some of the people not realizing they’re taking fentanyl, ultimately overdose. For many first responders in the area, calls to respond to overdoses are becoming more frequent, and everyday folks may easily come across some of these same scenes and want to help.

“If they see someone, potentially in a park, and they think that they’ve overdosed, and they can’t wake up if they call out to them or if they touch them or shake them and they’re not waking up, then the safest thing to do is call 911 and be aware of any drug paraphernalia that might be around because there oftentimes are uncapped needles that are of risk or sometimes needles stuck in people still,” Lt. Morgan said. “Never put yourself in a situation that you’re uncomfortable in but if you are comfortable, check their airway, their breathing, their circulation.”

If you’re comfortable and trained, you can also start CPR, while looking for any physical signs the person may be overdosing.

“They would be unconscious or barely conscious, they would have shallow breathing, their heart rate could initially be fast and then slow as the narcotic gets into their system, sweating profusely, and their skin would be very pale,” Morgan said.

If there are opioid reversal drugs like Naloxone — commonly referred to as Narcan — nearby or if you carry any, go ahead and open the container.

“It’s literally like two fingers and you push with your thumb and there’s part of it where the Narcan comes out that goes in someone’s nose,” Morgan said. “You just put it in their nose, push that plunger, and it comes out like an aerosol spray in their nose. It’s pretty similar to Flonase or Afrin.”

If someone is not experiencing an overdose, the naloxone generally doesn’t have serious side effects. However, if they are overdosing, it can sometimes take multiple doses to reverse the overdose, and they may have withdrawal side effects like vomiting and agitation.

Oregon Law does allow regular citizens to carry and use naloxone on others. You can ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist for a prescription to keep some on hand.