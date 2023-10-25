PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A “new kind” of healthcare organization is providing addiction recovery services in Salem and neighboring areas.

Recognized as one of the best Oregon nonprofits to work at, Bridgeway, serves people who are recovering from addictions to drugs, alcohol, gambling and more.

The organization offers residential services, outpatient services and group counseling.

Head to the website to sign up or learn more about Bridgeway’s treatment programs.