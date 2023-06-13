PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The city of Salem is considering asking employees in the city to help cover the expense of police, fire and other emergency services with a payroll tax that would cost each person hundreds to thousands of dollars every year.

It’s part of the Safe Salem 2023 plan drafted by the Salem Budget Committee and the city council.

According to the city of Salem’s website, the city is not able to keep up with the growing demand for police, fire, 911, emergency medical and homeless services. The city said it will need an additional $19.4 million annually in revenue to provide citizens with the same services they currently receive.

To cover the deficit, the city has proposed an employee-paid payroll tax that it expects will generate an additional $27,850,000 annually.

Salem city councilors shared a draft of the ordinance at the meeting on Monday, June 12. The ordinance states that all people who work within Salem, even those who are self-employed, would be required to pay a tax that’s equal to 0.814% of the employee’s wages.

For example, a person who earns $45,000 per year will owe $366.30.

At the time wages are due to be paid, employers will be expected to deduct and withhold the tax from their employees’ wages.

The only people who work within Salem who will be excluded from paying the tax are employees who earn minimum wage or below minimum wage, or self-employed people whose annual net earnings are at or below the equivalent of minimum wage annual earnings.

The Safe Salem plan also includes a proposed adjustment to the city operations fee to generate an additional $5.13 million

The proposal says the operations fee would fund and expand Salem Outreach and Livability Services which work with homeless people and help with garbage removal efforts. It would increase the code enforcement response team, increase park ranger staffing, add more downtown parking security, and add more HR, IT, legal and finance staff to support front-line staff.

The payroll tax would fund the Navigation Center for homeless people, fund three existing micro-shelter community villages, stabilize police staffing, fund new community policing, stabilize fire and emergency response staff, fund staff for the fire station that will be built with 2022 voter-approved bond funds, and fund and expand the police homeless outreach team.

At Monday’s city council hearing, councilors heard public comment from several people, many of which opposed the payroll tax. The city has also received written comments on the proposal.

Some people who commute to Salem for work feel they shouldn’t be required to pay the city tax.

“I work at Salem Health. I live in Tigard. This is a horrible thing to do to those of us that commute 50 miles each way. Salem needs to do what everyone else is doing to address shortfalls, tighten the belt, eat less, spend less and figure out how to survive with what you already have,” wrote Brandon Lee Winslow, a biomedical equipment technician at Salem Hospital.

Some people said they have been struggling to keep up with daily expenses since the COVID-19 pandemic and said they can’t afford this additional financial burden.

At the meeting Monday night, Benny Williams, assistant pastor at Salem Mission Faith Ministries and former president of the local branch of the NAACP, said he supports passing the proposal in order to help the homeless.

“We need to continue to try and take as many steps and move forward in addressing the homeless as we can. They’re not going to go away… This proposal won’t resolve [the homeless issue] but it will go a ways toward resolving that and getting this situation better handled,” he said.

If the proposal moves forward, it will be referred to Salem voters no later than July 1, 2031. If passed, the tax will expire on December 31, 2031, unless voters decide to continue it.

City councilors voted Monday to schedule a public hearing to further discuss the topic on July 10.