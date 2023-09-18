PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The owner of Timeless Jeweler in Salem was arrested for his involvement in the theft of gemstones and jewelry pieces from customers.

Douglas Wayne Gamble surrendered to detectives Friday without incident and was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated theft and six counts of theft in the first degree.

As early as 2022, ten Timeless customers had reported the loss of money and property when contracting with Gamble to design, repair, or consign jewelry pieces.

In some cases, customers claimed lab-grown stones were sold as natural diamonds, or diamond jewelry was swapped with synthetic stones. Others reported never receiving their items or pieces left with the shop for repair. Then, without having told the customers or returning their jewelry pieces, the store unexpectedly closed last October.

In total, Gamble’s customers are estimated to have lost $250,000.

He is currently lodged at the Polk County Jail.

Detectives ask anyone who has had similar incidents involving Gamble, through the store or online, to contact authorities immediately.